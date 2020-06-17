(1975-2020)
Raymond Wan, 44, of Evansdale, formerly of Pearl City, Hawaii, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, after a recent illness. Celebration of Life services and inurnment will take place at a later date in Honolulu, Hawaii. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Ray and his family.
Survivors include his beloved husband, Keone Kobylanski-Wan; parents, Gerald and CherylAnn Wan of Hawaii; sister, Angela Wan of Alexandria, Virginia; grandmother, Barbara Pratt; in-laws, John Wilson and Deidra Barbee; many siblings-in-law; many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; many cherished friends; and beloved Boston terriers, Laka and Kane.
Raymond Chin Tai Wan was born July 12, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Gerald and CherylAnn (Ahuna) Wan. He graduated from Pearl City High School in 1993. Ray became a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines, a perfect fit for an outgoing and friendly guy to assist travelers, interpret more than five languages, and visit many locations across the globe including Tahiti, New Zealand, Japan, New York, and especially Hawaii. He retired in November 2019 after 23 years. Ray met Keone Kobylanski online, and after a short courtship, he was hooked. They married on December 16, 2013, in Honolulu.
Ray enjoyed spending his time eating food, tailoring his sumptuous palate to appreciate many perfect meals. He loved enjoying different dishes, many times a day, and sharing that love with his family and friends — unless it was fast or junk food, which he would avoid. Ray was intelligent to no end: a photographic memory, an ability to pick up a new language in no time at all, and the skill to play piano, trumpet, and French horn created his love of conversation and music. Ray lived well and did exactly what he wanted, whether it was traveling or spending precious time with Keone and the dogs at home. He was a great friend, keeping in touch with everyone. Ray's outgoing, expressive, and generous mentality will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather; and father-in-law, John Kobylanski.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Please share your support and memories with Ray's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
