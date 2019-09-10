(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Raymond S. Diekman, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 26, 1926, son of Harm and Effie (Nederhoff) Diekman. He married Evelyn Ann Cordes on April 8, 1945, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.
Ray attended schools in Parkersburg. Ray and Evelyn made their home in Cedar Falls where he built homes, then worked for Viking Pump first as a machinist then in research and development. He retired from Viking in 1988 and returned full time to being a farmer.
Survived by: his wife; two children, Dolores (Arlin) Zevenbergen of Waterloo and Larry Diekman of Washburn; six grandchildren, Matt (Angie) Baish, Tony (Liz) Baish, Melissa McNamara, Jeremie Diekman, Jody (Terry) Zevenbergen and Kelly (Karen) Zevenbergen; 16 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Christopher, Kaylee, Anna, Lauren, Mallory, Jacob, Ashlynn, Jonah, Nicole, Zachary, Samantha, Mackenzie, Jill, Rachel and Kacey; 10 great-great grandchildren; and his siblings, Clarence (Erma) Diekman of Parkersburg, Marianne (Dennis) Kieweit of Grundy Center and Harvey (Terry) Diekman of Seattle.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a grandson, Terry Zevenbergen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls or Samaritan’s Purse at https:/www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministryonate-online.
Ray and Evelyn enjoyed a variety of music along with dancing. Ray enjoyed visiting with anyone he met. He was incredibly skilled and enjoyed buying salvage vehicles to restore and woodworking. Ray loved animals and working with his Angus and Normandy cattle. Most of all, Ray loved Evelyn and his family.
