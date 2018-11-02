INDEPENDENCE -- Raymond S. Cantonwine, 81, of Independence, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 31.
He was born March 1, 1937, to Leland and Marie (Maubry) Cantonwine in Vinton.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Raymond participated in 4-H while in school and was a professional photographer after graduation. He also worked as plumber for Ron Elwick in Vinton and later farmed for Vern Bascom. Raymond worked as a self-employed carpenter doing ventilation work on agricultural buildings.
Survived by: his daughters, Kim (Mike Abbott) Cantonwine, Cheryl (Pat) Whitney, Patricia (David) Gunningham, Andrea (Mike King) Cantonwine, Julie (Jon) Vogt and Benita Dietrich; his sons, Steven Cantonwine and Mark Cantonwine; 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Dale and Donald; a grandson, Matthew; and a niece, Bonnie.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, also at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
His greatest joy in life was spending time teaching his many skills and stories with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as riding around with his dog “Sissy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.