May 10, 1941-January 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Raymond Robert Stevick, 81, of Waterloo Iowa, passed away January 26, 2023 at Allen Hospital after succumbing to Sepsis.

Raymond was born at Saint Francis Hospital in Waterloo Iowa May 10th, 1941, son of Robert and Josephine Stevick. He grew up in Waterloo and attended East High School where he graduated in June of 1959. He married in November of 1965 to Carol Ann Tippey.

Raymond joined the United States Navy after high school, and proudly served as a radioman until his honorable discharge in 1965, at which point he started his career with Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. He worked there as a machinist in the research and development department until Chamberlain’s closure in the early 1990’s. He then worked another 17 years as a dealer at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino in Tama Iowa, where he retired from in 2014. Raymond and his wife Carol Ann were married for 57 years, and had three children. He enjoyed working outside in his flower garden and yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and dog Kole.

Ray is survived by his wife Carol Ann, brothers Rocky Stevick (Austin, Texas), Lucky (Sue) Stevick (The Colony, Texas), his children Troy, Tracy, Monica (Jason), and grandchildren Harleigh, Shelbee, Kaylee, and Josie.

He was preceded in death by parents Robert Raymond and Josephine Wanda Stevick, and brother Fred Stevick.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at St. John’s Church in Cedar Falls Iowa. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. There will be a funeral luncheon immediately after the services. The funeral luncheon will be held at the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49.