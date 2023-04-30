Raymond “Ray” John Mullesch

December 15, 1951-April 25, 2023

Raymond “Ray” John Mullesch was born on December 15, 1951 the son of Joseph and Gloria (Kalvig) Mullesch. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. Then Ray moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a short time and joined the U.S. Navy. After discharge he worked at John Deere in Waterloo. During the srtike in the 80's he attended Hawkeye Tech.

On December 31, 1976, Ray married Cheryl Jean Fry. They had three children, then later divorced. On October 24, 2014, Ray married Theresa Lichty-Kaye; they later divorced.

Ray liked to stay busy. After retirement Ray liked fishing, gardening, hunting, and most recently painting. Ray, and his son John, started Mullesch Contruction around 2010. Ray was a proud member of Local UAW 838.

Although Ray's life was cut short, family and friends take comfort in memories they have of Ray. He will be remembered for his special sense of humor and will be dearly missed.

Ray is survived by his son, John Mullesch and daughter, Tracy Mullesch, both of Waterloo; sisters, Barb Kruse, Annie Stratton, Milda Mullesch and Chris Floss, all of Cedar Falls; brothers Pete Mullesch of Silvis, IL and Larry Mullesch of Rock Falls, IL; stepbrother Gary (Lorraine) Ihnen of Cedar Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; dogs Nik and Nak; fishing buddy, Brandon.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael; parents; stepfather, Marv Ihnen; niece, Karrie Ann Kruse; and brother-in-law, Gene Kruse.

Ray passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waterloo on April 25th.

Memorial Visitation for Ray will be Thursday, May 4th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Military honors at 4:00 PM.

Private Family Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. For condolences, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.