Raymond “Ray” Hoffman Jr.

April 25, 1927-January 9, 2023

WATERLOO-Raymond “Ray” Hoffman Jr, 95, of Waterloo, IA passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 9th, 2023 while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond Hoffman, Jr. was born April 25, 1927, in Waterloo to Ray Sr. and Ruth Whitney Hoffman. He married Darlene Hayes November 14, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Raymond was a lifetime farmer on the land his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1855. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII. He was a 74-year member of Dunkerton American Legion Post 636 and a member of the Evansdale Amvets.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene, children John (Diane) Hoffman, Teresa (Joe) Bartholomew, Denise (Jim) Bouska, Ben (Rhonda) Hoffman, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister Vesta (George) Maize, brother Glen (Celeste) Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Bernice Trumblee Hoffman, sisters Lois (Robert) Crawford and Virginia Franck.

Public visitation for Ray will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location. There will be a 3:00 p.m. Rosary service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to mass. Following services, Ray will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s name to his family which will be later designated to either Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Dunkerton American Legion.