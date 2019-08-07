It is time to travel on, alone
Thanks to each for the love you’ve shown
Grieve awhile for me, if grieve you must
Then let it go, you can trust
That as I lived my life my way
I will greet you with a grin one day
You have free articles remaining.
(Adapted from Lavender Fields, Release Me poem)
Raymond Paul Fuller was born October 31, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa the son of John Jay and Betty Lou (Rose) Fuller.
He graduated from West Central High School, Maynard, Iowa in May 1970 and served in the Navy shortly thereafter. The great loves of his life were his dog Megan, motorcycles, “headin’ down the highway, lookin’ for adventure” and at 55, H quietly married Pam Moore in Houston, Texas where he has resided for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Pam, two sisters, Sharla (Larry) Borg of Bellevue, Iowa and Amy (Randy) Belding of Pella, Iowa; and one brother, Larry (Suzanne) Fuller of Louisburg, Kansas; three nieces, Heidi (Brian) Fereday, Abbey (Tony) Sturgell and Maria Belding; one nephew, Jay Belding and one great-nephew, Elliott Sturgell. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia (Ben) Rountree, nieces Andrea and Adrian, and nephew Carter, all of Houston, Texas.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ray’s journey here on earth ended July 30, 2019. A tree will be planted in his memory at the West Central School playground later this fall. Private family services in Houston are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.