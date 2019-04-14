Raymond P. Hagarty

(1943-2019)
JESUP -- Raymond Patrick Hagarty, 75, of Jesup, died Sunday, April 7, at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
He was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Charles City, son of Patrick and Marjorie Hagarty. On Aug. 16, 1974, he married Arline Louise Cook.
Ray graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He later graduated from Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
Ray was a member of both Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City, as well as St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. He was active with the Havasu 4 Wheelers social organization in Arizona and the Pump Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Wendy Hagarty of Denver, Dawn (Kyle) Radue of Long Beach, Calif., and Ryan (Shelia) Hagarty of Solon; five granddaughters, Chelsea Frost, Lexus Frost, Aurora Christner, Briar Rose Christner and Irelynd Hagarty; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Flynn; and 12 siblings, Donna (Svend) Lash-Andersen, Tim (Sheri), Veronica (Lee) Mangrich, Dennis, Greg (Diana), Sheila Lehman, Kevin (Kristy), Maureen (Rod) Drexler, Marcia (Tony) Bedard, Steve (Diane), Brian (Diane) and Michelle (Bill) Noonan.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Terry Hagarty.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at the church cemetery, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today, April 14, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 2 p.m. parish rosary and a 6 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Schools and Camp Courageous.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Ray was truly a "jack of all trades and master of all," as there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was an avid fisherman who loved spending time in Minnesota, fishing with his family. He also enjoyed tinkering at his shop, reading, finding a good garage sale and wintering at Lake Havasu City.
