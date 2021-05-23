Raymond Leroy “Ray” Fredrick

Another foreign assignment began in 1968, when he was transferred to Incirlik Air Force Base, Adana, Turkey. He served in several capacities there: Base Operations and Training Officer, Chief of Flight Operations, Deputy Base Commander, Aircraft Commander DC-6, and Instructor Pilot DC-4. He was able to have his family with him for this assignment, and they all loved the two years they spent there.

Ray’s final assignment with the Air Force was from 1970 to 1972, at Andrews Air Force Base (now Joint Base Andrews) in Prince George’s County, Maryland. He was an instructor pilot and Flight Examiner DC-6 in Air Transport Operations. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Major on May 31, 1972. Throughout his Air Force career he earned several medals, including the Air Force Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Outstanding Unit Award; Expeditionary Medal; Republic of Vietnam Combat Medal/Vietnam Campaign Medal; Army of Occupation Medal (Germany, 1954); and Small Arms Expert Marksman Medal.

Throughout his career as a pilot, Ray flew official missions for the Air Force to over 70 countries, and this was something he very much enjoyed discussing with anyone who was interested. He also claimed to have “unofficially” touched down in countless other countries over those years, but don’t tell anyone....