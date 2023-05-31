Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 11, 1927-May 28, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Raymond Lee Averill, age 96, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born April 11, 1927, in Wadena, Iowa, the son of Merle and Nellie Maude (Sankey) Averill. Ray attended Waterloo East High School, before joining the United States Navy. Following his time in the service, he completed a tech degree from Chicago Institute of Technology. On June 25, 1950, he was united in marriage to Rita Sears in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2018. Ray worked at McDonnell Douglas in St Louis as a draftsman before beginning work as designer for John Deere in Waterloo. Following retirement, he worked for Wayne Engineering. Ray was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Ray lived a life of service, volunteering in many capacities at church and Saint Vincent DePaul Society, a scout leader, helping build, repair and reshingle homes, provide garden goods, a woodworking project-toy or furniture accent, or making and repairing thousands of rosaries or charity and church celebrations.

Ray is survived by: four children, Paul (Ann Philipp) Averill, Catherine Howland, Jean Gee, and Timothy Averill all of Cedar Falls; three grandkids, Jim (Maggie) Averill of Cedar Falls, Hannah (Austin) Howland Jacobs of Coralville, and Ruth Gee of Houston, TX; and a great grandson, Mike Averill of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, two brothers, Bob and Charles Averill; four sisters, Beulah LaPole, Darleen Buehner, June Dunn, and LaVonne Turner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, June 2, 2023 at St Pats Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Thursday, with a 3:30pm Rosary, June 1 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the church. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.