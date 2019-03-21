Try 3 months for $3
Raymond L. Russell

Raymond Russell

(1931-2019)

WATERLOO — Raymond L. Russell, 88, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, March 17.

He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Utah to Charles and Vera (Gibbons) Russell.

Raymond earned degrees in horticulture and agriculture and mechanical engineering. He retired from Doerfer Industries. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Survivors include: eight children, Kerston (Kelly) Russell of Mundelein, Ill., Jennifer (Scott) Chugg of Urbandale, James Russell of Sparta, Wis., Meghan Tangherlini of Shakopee, Minn., Amy (Steve) Weliver of Waterloo, Ted (Darla) Russell of Apple Valley, Minn., Perry C. Russell of Minnesota, and Tarah (Matt) Smith of Willmar, Minn.; six grandchildren, Kris Mueller, Brooke Russell, Johnathan Tangherlini, Anthony Tangherlini, Crieghton Russell and Samantha Russell; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ruth Hathaway, June Smart, Ina Bullygo, Charlyn Sorensen, Carma Bruin and Iris Marchant.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Allison Russell; his parents; a brother, Austin; and a sister, Iris.

Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Raymond enjoyed working on his house and being with his children and grandchildren.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Raymond L. Russell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments