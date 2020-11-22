Raymond John Hemmer
September 19, 1933-November 14, 2020
WATERLOO – Raymond John Hemmer, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 14, at the Iowa Veteran's Home, Marshalltown.
He was born September 19, 1933 in Raymond, son of John and Emma Kies Hemmer. He married Ruth Kay Lamb on January 21, 1956 in Waterloo. She died July 20, 1978. He married Maggie Hudspeth on April 24, 1981 in Waterloo.
Ray was proud to have honorably served our nation during the Korean War with The United States Army from 1953-1955. Ray was employed with the Rath Packing Company for 34 years until its' closing. Then he worked for Bumper to Bumper for another 10 years before retiring. He was a member of the Amvets and the Knights of Columbus. Ray's loves included the great outdoors, nature, old tv programs, sports, music and family. He had a strong faith in God and The Blessed Virgin Mary. Ray truly enjoyed sharing it all with the whole world through his positive attitude, laughter and love of life.
Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Dawn (Randy) Miller of Waterloo, Shannon (Morgan) Schleif of Maple Grove, Minnesota and Robin (David) Lawyer of Des Moines; six grandchildren, Kori (Rob) Coombs, Lindy McDaniel, Megan (Tom) Lynch, Mackenzie (Scott) VanSickle, Natalie and Hallie Rae Lawyer and seven great grandchildren, Jaden, Blake, Emmyana, Amelia, Avery, Olive and Teagan Ray; two step- daughters, Kathy (Chris) Spaulding of Sebring, Florida and Jenny (Drew) Byrnes of Waterloo; two step-sons, Jeff (Deb) Hudspeth of Cedar Falls and Joe (Dena) Hudspeth of Apopka, Florida; five step-grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Stokes, Melissa (John) Tanner, April (Brad) Morris, Jon (Lizzie) Hudspeth and Emily Byrnes; three step greatgrandchildren, Morgan, Luke and Tyler; and a brother-in-law, Clair Coughlin of Cedar Falls.
Ray is preceded in death by: his parents; a step granddaughter, Nicole Hudspeth; two brothers, Melvin and Richard; and two sisters, Lilian and Vivian.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (The funeral will be live streamed via the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page) with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
