Raymond John Hemmer

Ray was proud to have honorably served our nation during the Korean War with The United States Army from 1953-1955. Ray was employed with the Rath Packing Company for 34 years until its' closing. Then he worked for Bumper to Bumper for another 10 years before retiring. He was a member of the Amvets and the Knights of Columbus. Ray's loves included the great outdoors, nature, old tv programs, sports, music and family. He had a strong faith in God and The Blessed Virgin Mary. Ray truly enjoyed sharing it all with the whole world through his positive attitude, laughter and love of life.