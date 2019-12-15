Raymond J. Meyer Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Raymond Joseph Meyer Jr., 64, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born Sept. 7, 1955, in Cedar Falls, son of Raymond Joseph and Mary Ann (Newton) Meyer. He married Jane Larkin on Oct. 20, 2000, in Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1973 and was employed with the Iowa Department of Transportation as a construction technician and surveyor in Waverly, retiring in 2014.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Adam (Gosia) Clore of Iowa City, Ben (Molly) Clore of Freeland, Mich., and Jesse (Julie) Meyer of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Amanda; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Garrett (Bev) Meyer of Pella, Rex (Tara) Meyer of Waterloo, and Guy (Jenny) Meyer of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Karla (Terry) Wagner of Gower, Mo., and Diane (Chris) Mahan of Kansas City, Mo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home and also for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa DNR (502 E. Ninth St., Wallace Building 4th Fl, Des Moines 50319, and specify Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund on memo line).

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.

