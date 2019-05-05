Raymond J. Freeman

(1946-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Raymond James Freeman, 72, of Grundy Center, died May 3, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born July 6, 1946, in Detroit to Isley D. and Melvina Freeman. He married Shirley Oltman on Aug. 19, 1993, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center.
He attended school in Port Huron, Mich., graduating in 1964. Raymond then served four years in the U.S. Navy, completing four tours in Vietnam. Raymond worked for the Spokesman Press for 28 years as a pressman. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and served on the board of trustees and helped with the janitorial work for a time.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Renee (Chris) Hesse of Waterloo, Krystal (Curt) Hanley of Evansdale and Cari Freeman of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann (Duaine) Midgley of Port Huron.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Cathy (Gaylord) Anglebrandt.
Private inurnment service: will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center with military honors. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
He enjoyed sports, cheering on the many teams of Michigan. Raymond also liked watching NASCAR and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt. He cherished the time that he could spend with his family, including his daughters and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.