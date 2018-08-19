FREDERIKA — Raymond Hans Bloem, 80, of Frederika, died Friday, Aug. 17, at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon after a battle with cancer.
He was born April 12, 1938, in Reinbeck, son of Hans and Jennie (Brauer) Bloem. On June 19, 1959, he married Mary Zander at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli. She preceded him in death Jan. 18, 2015.
Ray received his education in the country schools of rural Frederika. He worked for Moeller Construction, John G. Miller Construction, and Overhead Door in Waterloo, where he retired in 2000. He was a longtime resident of Frederika and remained there until April, when he moved to Good Samaritan Society in Waukon. Ray was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Survived by: four children, Michael (Penelope) Bloem of Waverly, David Bloem of Coralville, Kristie (Greg) Smith of Waukon and Timothy (Emily Pennington) Bloem of Hayfield, Minn.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marguirite Zimmerman of Lincoln, Neb., Hermine (Louis) Harken of Greene, Shirley Hahn of Plainfield and Karen (Gary) Klenzmann of Tripoli; a brother, Malin (Nina) Bloem of Tempe, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, John, in infancy.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, burial at Fremont Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 20, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood-work, spending time at their cabin at Lake Delhi, and spending time with his grandchildren.
