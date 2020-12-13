Raymond G. "Ray" Nielsen

Ray was employed with John Deere, starting in the Foundry, and then Engine Works. After retiring in 1996, he worked at Omega Cabinets for several years. He was a devoted dad, grandpa, and friend—always generous with his time and love. He always had time for his children (coaching Optimist Baseball, family vacations, baseball games in Kansas City), never said no when one of his kids asked to play catch. He never missed a baseball, softball, football game, or wrestling match. He was always there to help with fix-it jobs or to babysit his grandchildren as his kids became adults. He was the first one to any celebration for his grandkids and was proud of each one of them. Ray was a trusted friend. He delivered Meals-on-Wheels for several years and helped friends that needed rides or groceries. Ray left a great example of hard work, love, humility, and true devotion to all those he loved.