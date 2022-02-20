Raymond Frank Wehling

February 18, 2022
SUMNER-Ray Wehling, 91, of Sumner, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
