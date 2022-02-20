 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond Frank Wehling

  • 0

February 18, 2022

SUMNER-Ray Wehling, 91, of Sumner, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News