Raymond Francis Steils
November 20, 1943-May 16, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Raymond Francis Steils, 79, died May 16, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa following a long battle with prostate cancer.
Ray was born November 20, 1943, in Gilbertville, Iowa to Adolph J. Steils and Antoinette Backes Steils. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. He married Twilah Lee Fairholm July 3, 1965, in Waterloo, they later divorced. He worked for Members Mutual and John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 2001. He was a member of UAW Local 838 in Waterloo. Ray enjoyed sports and was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Survived by: one son, Thomas Steils of Waterloo; a daughter, Laurie Backen of Evansdale; granddaughter, Hannah Backen of Evansdale; one brother, Charles Steils of Gilbertville; and four sisters, Manetta Buzynski of Fairbank, Jeanne Arnold of Oelwein, Shirley (Norman) Duffy of Fairbank, and Joyce (Donnie) Kane of Shreveport, LA.
Preceded in death by: one son, Kelly Steils; one brother, Robert Steils; and two sisters, Margie Mettner and Germain Kayser Decker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the church.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
