August 30, 1929-May 29, 2023

DUMONT-Raymond F. Wickham, 93, of Dumont, IA passed away May 29, 2023, at Franklin Country View in Hampton, IA. He was born August 30, 1929, in Butler County, to Forrest and Zada (Toombs) Wickham. On September 26, 1950, he was married to Betty Borneman, in the parsonage in Ventura, Iowa, by Rev. E.M. Miller.

Raymond and Betty farmed southwest of Dumont. Raymond also served in the Army National Guard from 1948-1962 with a final rank of 1st Lieutenant.

He was active in the community and enjoyed sharing coffee with friends, fishing in Canada and traveling with Betty in the south and southwest. He was member of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Aredale, IA.

He is survived by his two children, Thomas Wickham (Londa) of Fairmont, MN and Mary Wickham (Owen Kolstad) of Ames, IA; four grandchildren, Emily Hahn (Lincoln) of Brookings, SD, Katherine Rahrmann (Eric) of Cambridge, UK, Lauren Tan-Wick (Edwin) of Carver, MN, Riley of Oregon; and 4 great-grandchildren, Andrew Hahn, Jackson Hahn, Sydney Hahn and Charlotte Rahrmann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, and his sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Aredale, IA. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in the Dumont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dumont American Legion, Post 360, PO Box 211, Dumont, IA 50625.

Arrangements are with Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.