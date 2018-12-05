WATERLOO — Raymond F. “Pete” Clark, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 3, at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 28, 1927, in Waterloo, son of George and Neva Willier Clark. He married Reta Zempel on March 13, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Pete was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He worked as a conductor for the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring in 1986 after 38 years.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo and the V.F.W.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Brenda (Eddie) Murray of Waterloo and Becky (Doug) Shimp of Washburn; a son, Brian (Kim) Clark of Marion; five grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Clark, Craig (Mary) Shimp, Courtney Shimp, Brandon and Nicholas Murray; four great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Chloe Clark and Brody and Brynlee Shimp; and his dog, Rocky.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Donald and Richard Clark; and a sister, Mae Kelsey.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, V.F.W. Post 1623 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to First Baptist Church of Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Pete loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and playing with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
