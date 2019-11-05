{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Snyder

Raymond E. "Ray" Snyder

(1938-2019)

WATERLOO — Raymond E. “Ray” Snyder, 81, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

He was born May 23, 1938, in Cedar Falls, the son of Robert and Gladys (Kelley) Snyder. He married Virginia Eygabroad on July 18, 1964; they later divorced. She died May 13, 2016.

Ray attended East High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1956-59. He worked in assembly for John Deere and was a member of the local UAW.

Survived by: two daughters, Kimberly (Dion) Johnson of Waterloo and Ann (Robert) Stewart of Evansdale; two sons, Mark (Barbara) Snyder of Virginia and Bruce Snyder of Ohio; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy and Judy; and two brothers, David and Spencer.

Preceded in death by: his parents and ex-wife.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Ray loved to travel with family and his grandchildren, often visiting caves. He loved playing goofy golf, watching sports — especially the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes, and wrestling. Ray had a passion for playing cards. He always looked forward to playing horseshoes on the 4th of July.

