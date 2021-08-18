May 21, 1918-August 16, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Raymond E. Johnson, 103, of La Porte City, Iowa, died on August 16, 2021. He was born on May 21, 1918, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Matthew E. Johnson and Mae M. (Schafer) Johnson. He attended rural schools in the Independence, Buchanan County, Iowa area.

Raymond met his future wife, Helen M. Jans, in 1941. They were united in marriage on January 23, 1943, in the First Methodist Church in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary before Helen passed on February 6, 2008.

Raymond was a proud veteran serving his country from 1941-1945. He served as a CPL in the European Theater of the 3rd Army, 94th Infantry, 94th Recon Troop, 16th Armored Tank Division. He was Honorably Discharged October 20, 1945.

Upon returning to Iowa, he had several jobs until he was hired by John Deere. He was employed with them for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. He also worked second jobs a carpenter. Raymond had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and wood working.