May 21, 1918-August 16, 2021
LA PORTE CITY-Raymond E. Johnson, 103, of La Porte City, Iowa, died on August 16, 2021. He was born on May 21, 1918, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Matthew E. Johnson and Mae M. (Schafer) Johnson. He attended rural schools in the Independence, Buchanan County, Iowa area.
Raymond met his future wife, Helen M. Jans, in 1941. They were united in marriage on January 23, 1943, in the First Methodist Church in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary before Helen passed on February 6, 2008.
Raymond was a proud veteran serving his country from 1941-1945. He served as a CPL in the European Theater of the 3rd Army, 94th Infantry, 94th Recon Troop, 16th Armored Tank Division. He was Honorably Discharged October 20, 1945.
Upon returning to Iowa, he had several jobs until he was hired by John Deere. He was employed with them for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. He also worked second jobs a carpenter. Raymond had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and wood working.
Mr. Johnson is survived by the couples three children, Judy and Dick Frush, Van Johnson all of La Porte City, and Cynthia and John Nichols of Fairfax, Iowa. His survivors also include 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Mae; four brothers, Earl, Laverne, Arthur, and Bernard; two sisters, Lillian and Darlene; his beloved wife, Helen; and grandson, Bret L. Frush.
Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial in the West View cemetery all in La Porte City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207.
Memorials: may be directed to the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 or Care Initiatives Hospice.
La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
