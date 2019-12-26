{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Vaughn

Raymond D. Vaughn

(1962-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Raymond Dean Vaughn, 57, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, Dec. 22.

He was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Waterloo.

Raymond attended Janesville schools and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1982.

Survived by: his son, Matthew Vaughn of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Brittney (Ryan) Schultz of Waterloo; his parents, Charlotte and Louis Smith, of Cedar Falls, and five brothers, Terry Vaughn of Mount Auburn, David (Cindy) Vaughn of Florida, Robert (Julie) Vaughn of Peosta, and Greg (Beth) Smith and Darren Smith, both of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his father, Harlan Harry Vaughn.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before the service.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Raymond loved the outdoors, enjoying pheasant hunting in South Dakota and fishing at Prairie Lakes in Cedar Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments