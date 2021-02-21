Rayla Elizabeth Leary

Rayla was born on June 14, 1951, in Dell Rapids, SD, the daughter of Bernice E. (Penning) and Verlyn Gene Stensland. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary Catholic Church. Rayla attended her early school years in Colman, SD before moving with her family to Waverly where she attended school and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1969. As a student, she worked as a bookkeeper for Modern Builders, and assumed a full-time position following graduation. On November 7, 1969, Rayla was united in marriage to Dennis William Leary at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The couple lived in Waverly until 1982, when they lived briefly in Algona, prior to moving to Sioux City, Iowa. While in Sioux City, Rayla worked as a loan processor for Northwestern Bank, now known as Wells Fargo. In 1995, the couple made their final move back to Waverly and Rayla worked for First National Bank. She retired in the fall of 2015.