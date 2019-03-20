(1934-2019)
TRAER — Rayfield A. “Ray” Wellman, 84, of Traer, died Monday, March 18, at Sunrise Hill Care Center from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Aug. 29, 1934, at the family home in rural La Porte City (Jubilee), son of Arthur and Elsie (Harting) Wellman. He married (Ruth) Jean Alcorn on Jan. 22, 1958, at United Presbyterian Church, Traer. She preceded him in death three months ago.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years. Ray farmed for many years with Wellman Farms Inc. with his father and brother in the Brandon/La Porte area. He finished his career at Traer Manufacturing, retiring in 2000. He was active in the Traer American Legion, Traer Lions Club, and serving as president of Zion Lutheran Church and the Traer Golf and Country Club.
Survived by: two daughters, Kathleen Geater (Kay) of Columbia, Tenn., and Suzanne (Gene) Alberts of Onalaska, Wis.; his grandchildren, Matt (Tiffany) Geater, Jody (Perry) Kyles, Greg (Jamie) Geater and Nathan Alberts; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and a son, James Wellman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 800 S. Main St., Dysart, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Dysart, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Traer Lions Club
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
Ray enjoyed playing golf, model railroads, watching sports on TV and traveling. He especially enjoyed his trip to Australia/New Zealand and numerous trips to Ireland. He was very personable and enjoyed morning coffee with his friends, dancing and playing cards.
