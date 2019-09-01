Ray W. Iehl

(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — Ray Winston Iehl, 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from an accidental fall.
He was born Dec. 28, 1949, to William Ray Iehl and Mary Lois Iehl.
He graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1968. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 through 1974. Ray earned his B.A. in accounting at the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. He worked at Rath Packing Co. as a salesperson from 1977 through 1984. He operated Craftguard Metal Finishing Services LLC from 1984 through 2000. Although retired, Ray always stayed active in overseeing the company’s success until his death.
Survived by: his wife, Joan Ruth (Smith) Iehl; four children Bryan and Kate (Cannon) Iehl, William J. Iehl, Travis and Candace (Iehl) Newman and James and Heather (Flege) Iehl; seven grandchildren, Lexee Iehl, Kaylee Iehl, Tate Newman, Taylor Newman, Savannah Iehl, Chase Iehl and Sierra Iehl; two sisters, Larry and Paula (Iehl) Nielsen and Wanda (Iehl) Bergstrom; four brothers, Rex (Jerri) Iehl, Calvin (Deb) Iehl, Marshal Iehl, and Chris (Diane) Iehl; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Gladys King; his paternal grandparents, Willam C. and Magdalana Iehl; and his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at First Baptist Church on Fourth and Baltimore, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com.
