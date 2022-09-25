 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ray Maust

Ray Maust

June, 2022

Ray Maust Passed June, 2022, RIP. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1966. Ray retired from the USAF in 1987 as a Master Sergeant and Vietnam Veteran. During his Service in the Air Force, Ray worked in Air Operations and Security Police. Ray also served as a Reserve Police Officer with the Mountain Home, Idaho Police Dept. After the Air Force Ray owned Trail Town Stables and worked in the Security Industry. Preceded by his Parents Kenneth Maust and O. Marie Clough-Maust-Hamer, His wife Patti, his brother Keith, and sister Lavonne. Ray is survived by his sons Aaron and Tony, first wife Vickie Fuller-Maust, two sisters, Shirley Kahler and Sandy McLean and three Grandchildren: Sophie, Dylan & Kenny. Ray was born under a wandering star. An informal gathering of Ray's family and friends will happen at a time & place TBD. Instead of flowers please donate to your favorite Veterans Organization.

