Ray M. Boots

August 29, 1934—October 17, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Ray Magee Boots, 96, died on Saturday, October 17th, at NewAldaya Lifescapes following a six-year illness due to stroke.

Ray was born August 29, 1934, in Ohio, Missouri, son of William Ray Lucy (Magee) Boots. He married Patricia Lindy in 1949 and they divorced. He married Myra R. Davis of Cedar Falls in 1966

Ray served in the Navy Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. Following graduation from the University of Northern Iowa, Ray worked as an independent insurance agent and a farm owner and manager. In the past years, Ray had been a member of the American Legion, Shriners, Sartoma Club, and the UNI Athletic Club

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Robert of Waterloo and John (Shelley) of Tustin, CA; one daughter, Linda Spoon of Wellsville, PA; one adopted son, John Scott (Doreen) Davis of Tigard, OR; a son-in-law, Daniel (Diana) Diemer of Las Cruces, NM; eight grandchildren: Rebecca, Miriam, Taylor, Tyler, Amanda, Timothy, and Olivia; and seven great grandchildren: Vincent, Gabriel, Riley, Owen, Marlaina, Macklynn, and Michael.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Robert; and an adopted daughter, Janaan Diemer.