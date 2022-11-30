March 29, 1952-November 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Ray J. Beck, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 27 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born March 29, 1952 in Waterloo, son of John and Evann Staack Beck. He was raised in Hudson and served our country honorably with the US Marine Corps, serving from March 31, 1969 to March 31, 1972, and during the Vietnam War, June of 1970 to June of 1971.

Ray was employed with John Deere for 43 years, retiring from the NE site.

Ray enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Lucy Rae.

Survived by: two sons, John (Anna) Beck of Waterloo and Eric (Michelle) Beck of Reinbeck; his granddaughter, Lucy Rae Beck; three sisters, Sandy Naylor of Ankeny, Karen (Rick) Wagner of Harpers Ferry and Annette (Terry) Bagg of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Connie Cooper and Beverly Beck.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the US Marine Corps. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the funeral home and continue for one hour before services on Saturday.

Memorials: directed to the family to be determined at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.