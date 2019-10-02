(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Ray Franklin Frederick, age 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Windridge of the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
He was born October 12, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Frank and Ola (Foster) Frederick. Ray began his formal education in a one-room school in rural Alburnett, transitioned to Alburnett’s “town” school, and graduated from Marion High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII and received both a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Iowa, where he met Annice Carol Hurley in art classes. They were united in marriage June 7, 1952, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She preceded him in death June 25, 2017.
Ray taught briefly in Harlan before moving to Marshalltown. He was a junior high art instructor, then moved to the high school, and eventually moved on to Marshalltown Community College, which now houses the Ray Frederick Gallery. Ray’s moves between “grades” coincided with the progression of a group of students who were with him every step of the way and became lifelong friends.
Outside of the classroom Ray had a long and distinguished career as a professional artist. His art hung in the Washington, D.C., office of then Senator Clark, and at U.S. Embassies in Bulgaria, Bolivia, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. He also had an exhibit in Japan through Des Moines’ Sister City Cultural Exchange. His work hung in numerous exhibits and shows, won many awards, and lives in many permanent collections, business, and homes.
You have free articles remaining.
Ray is survived by a daughter, Denise (Sam) Barr of Cedar Falls; a son, Bruce (Elise) Frederick of Plymouth, MN; four grandchildren: Bob Long of Chicago, IL, Kristin (Greg) Hanggi of Midland, TX, Kelly (Jon) Bahr of Brier, WA, and Bethany Barr of Waterloo; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and three sisters: Alice Koval, Lois Craig, and Ruth Ambinder.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First United Methodist Church with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and Iowa Army National Guard. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to Marshalltown Community College Foundation for use in the Ray Frederick Gallery (Make checks payable to: MCC Foundation, 3700 South Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158. Write “Frederick” on memo line; or online at marshalltowncommunitycollegefoundation.orgonations/). Memorials may also be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ray Frederick, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.