Ray Earl “Raayman” Pearson, 76, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. He was born March 14, 1946, in Minnesota, son of Leroy and Alice (Sylvester) Pearson. Ray grew up in Southern California. He met Katie Bancroft who worked for his brother-in-law and they married on November 27, 1995, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The couple eventually settled in Katie’s hometown, Cedar Falls, where he worked as a truck driver (CB Handle: Passion Flower) for Benton’s Concrete, retiring in 2014.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Ruth Pearson and Royalee “Cookie” Harrison. He is survived by the love of his life, Katie; brother-in-law, Mike (Deb) Bancroft; sister-in-law, Sue (Ron) Cook; niece and nephews: Pam (Joe) Morgan, Dan (Lesa) Harrison; Jeff (Emöke) Harrison; and many friends and other extended family members.

Ray's Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church (Please park and use Entrance 7 off University Avenue) with Visitation the evening prior from 4-6:00 pm also at the Larsen Chapel. Burial at a later date at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran or the Iowa Donor Network and condolences can be left at

Ray was an avid golfer known as “Raylene” to the Ladies League at Beaver Hills. He enjoyed fishing (fresh or saltwater) and boating at Woman Lake in Minnesota. Ray and Katie loved to two-step or slow dance together. They travelled extensively with friends and family and he loved to drive his Corvette….FAST. In short, everybody loved Ray! He was a lovable, surfing, drag racing, snow skiing cowboy who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.