March 1, 1937-December 31, 2022

JESUP–Raphael “Ray” Arnold Schmitz, 85 years old of rural Jesup, IA, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilbertville.

Visitation will begin with a 3:00 p.m.—Vigil service and followed by a Catholic Order of Forester Rosary at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, concluding at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHopoe.com.

Ray was born March 1, 1937, on the family farm in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the son of Jacob Bernard Schmitz and Laura Elizabeth (Phillips) Schmitz. Following his educational years, he began working on the farm and soon developed a love for the farming way of life. On October 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to Marian Gertrude Wagner at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, IA. Marian joined Ray on the farm and there they raised their four children. Ray was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.

Ray is survived by his wife, Marian Schmitz of rural Jesup; two sons, Steven (Paula) Schmitz of Jesup, Bill (Theresa) Schmitz of Jesup; two daughters, Teresa (Don) Kass of Jesup, Betty (Wayne) Breitsprecher of Independence, IA; 7 grandchildren, Brett, Erin (Zane), Jacob (Molly), Jordan (Caitlin), Allison (Elliott), Breatta (Aaron) and Nick (Maddie); also, 11 great grandchildren.

His parents and three sisters, Celeste Schares, Mardell Schmitz and Mary Jean Ehr, preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.