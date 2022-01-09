Nov. 13, 1957-Jan. 5, 2022

EVANSDALE-Randy Ray Milligan, 64, of Evansdale, died January 5th from COPD surrounded by family. He was born November 13th, 1957, son of Don Sr. and Betty Milligan.

Randy was a long time custodian but his favorite job was being an uncle. He enjoyed history, traveling, genealogy, and camping.

Survived by: two brothers, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by three sisters: Kathy, Vickie, Sheila, brother Dan, nephew Jeremy.

Services will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.