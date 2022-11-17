December 4, 1950-November 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Randy R. Hackbarth, 71, passed away on November 14, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing Facility, Waterloo, Iowa. It was Randy’s request that he be cremated with no services to be held. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.

Randy was born December 4, 1950 in Iowa Falls to Verlynn and Leona Hackbarth. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1969 and was employed in the maintenance and construction trades. He was of the Protestant (Methodist) faith. Randy proudly served his country in the Army from 1970 to 1973, having served most of those years in Germany.

He is lovingly remembered by his long-time companion, Donna Morienau along with her children and grandchildren; three sisters: Marlys Smith, Barbara (Richard) Thompson and Judy Orth; sister-in-law: Jeanne Hackbarth; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Verle and sister, Norma.

Randy wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Iowa City VA Hospital, Unity Point Hospice (Waterloo) and staff at ProMedica (Waterloo) for their dedication to his health issues. Memorial donations may be made to a military charity of your choice.