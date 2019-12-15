Randy Mangrich

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Randy P. Mangrich, 66, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born May 21, 1953, in Waterloo, son of James and Patricia Woellert Mangrich. He married Norma Jean Schladetzky on Aug. 31, 1991, in Dubuque.

Randy was employed by Chamberlains, Hawkeye Spring, and most recently by Criterion before retiring in May 2015. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Survived by: his wife; three children, Kerri (Curtis) VanEe, Eric (Kristi) Mangrich, and Shane (Amber) Mangrich; and two stepdaughters, Ginger Niedert and Camille (Matt) Southall; nine siblings, Doug (Marlene), Bill (Lydia), Pat (Melinda), Alan (Deanne) and Steve (Missy) Mangrich, Mary (Dave) Neisen, Ranelle (Jerry) Bailiff, Shelley (Jeff) Roberts, and Cyndi (Torrey) Troy; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Debbie Palumbo.

Private graveside service: will occur later this week. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is handling the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.

Randy’s infectious smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him. He loved his family very much. He had a giving heart, which truly had an impact on others. He loved to golf and fish, and despite his attempts, he wasn’t very good at either one.

