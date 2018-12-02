Try 1 month for 99¢
Randy Magnussen

(1943-2018)

TRAER --- Randy Dale Magnussen, 75, of Traer, died Friday, Nov. 30, at Sunrise Hill Care Center of Traer.

He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Dale and Marjorie (Nissen) Magnussen. He graduated from Traer High School in 1961. Randy married Phyllis Herink on April 9, 1064, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. He worked at John Deere's Tractor Works in Waterloo. 

Randy founded Randolph's, Inc., a petroleum transportation company, in 1973 and retired in 2007. He served as a trustee for Traer Municipal Utilities from 1989 to 2006 and as chairman of the board from 1996 to 2006.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Marty (Gina) Magnussen of Marion; a daughter, Shelby Dinsdale of Traer; five grandchildren, Jack, Max, and Elle Magnussen, Brooke (Taylor Schupbach) and Blaire (Channing Puls) Dinsdale; and two great-granddaughters, Brie and Indy Schupbach.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son-in-law, Mark Dinsdale. 

Private burial: will be at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condollences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycles, boating, golfing, DJing and watching his granddaughters run track. He looked forward to spending time with his friends at the Traer golf course. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

