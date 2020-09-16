Randy M. Anderson

Randy Marvin Anderson, age 63, of Waterloo, died September 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was born on November 19, 1956 in Waterloo, the son of Marvin and Joyce (Knavel) Anderson. He graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 1976. On August 1, 1981, he married Rosie Wirtz at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Randy worked as a plumber and pipefitter with Viking Pump for 33 years, retiring in 2012. Randy is survived by his wife, Rosie Anderson of Cedar Falls; daughters: Jenn (Tim) Wolfe of Hudson, & Melissa (Brian) Sinnwell of Nashua; grandchildren: Natalie Sinnwell, Kaelyn Wolfe, Lucas Sinnwell, and Meleah Wolfe; mother, Joyce Anderson of Altoona; siblings: Ronnie Anderson of Altoona, Rusty Anderson of Olathe, KS, and Rhonda Anderson of Altoona. He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Anderson, and brother, Rick Anderson. Visitation will be held at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls on Saturday, September 19th from 2-3 pm with a celebration of life service following. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Randy's life. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.