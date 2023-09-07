JESUP—Randy Lee Bast, 62, of Jesup, IA, died after a sudden illness related to his long battle with cancer, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with Fr. John Gossman, celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 6th, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.

Randy was born February, 23, 1961, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Frederic Robert Bast and Sonja Kay (Wilkinson) Bast. He attended high school at Wapsie Valley High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Franzen. The couple was united in marriage on January 9, 1982, in Waverly, IA. They made their home in rural Readlyn where Randy worked for a metal spinning company and then a plumbing and heating company. In 1987, Randy and Linda moved to Jesup, and he starting working for Hershberger Tiling. He took great pride in his work and won a gold medal in the Backhoe Olympics in the mid 1990’s. In 2009, he went out on his own and started R & R Drainage, LLC, which continues to operate today as a family business. Just a week ago he put his last line in for his friend, Rich.

Randy loved to build and draw things out. He took pride in his innovative watering system for his garden. He loved fast cars! He enjoyed fixing and building them, especially his Chevy Nova. He also enjoyed model trains, camping, and boating. As Randy would say, “Some are on the river; some are not.”

Randy’s honesty built trust with folks, and his sense of humor made him the quintessential good natured shyster, that always looked for a way to make you smile. Contributing to the community was important to Randy, especially the local FFA program. He also loved being with his family and friends. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

Randy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Bast of Jesup, IA; two daughters, April Bast of Kamrar, IA, Amy (Josh) VanBrocklin of Jesup, IA; two grandchildren, Raeleigh and Ryker; his father, Frederic Bast of Readlyn, IA; one sister, JoDee (Jeff) Feldman of Crestwood, KY; one brother, Jeff Bast of Aplington, IA; two uncles, Mike Quail of Alfa, IA, and Donald Bast of Garnavillo, IA.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sonja; and two aunts, Deloris Quail and JoAnn Rolison.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to local organizations and to further cancer research at the University of Iowa.

Condolences may be placed at www.

White-MtHope.com White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.