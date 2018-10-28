(1955-2018)
WATERLOO — Randy L. Gleason, 63, of Warsaw, Mo., died at home Oct. 20.
He was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Merle and Lois (Simmons) Gleason. He married Carol Forsythe in 1980.
Randy graduated from Waterloo High School. Randy and his wife made their home in Manila, Iowa, and Norfolk, Neb., before moving to Warsaw, Mo., in 2000. Randy was employed in technical support for Packing Corporation of America.
Survived by: his wife; his parents of Waterloo; two sons, Randy L. (Jennifer) Gleason Jr. of Leeton, Mo., and Chad Forsythe of Sedalia, Mo.; two brothers, Dean Gleason and Steve (Lynn) Gleason, both of Waterloo; a sister, Cheryl Miller of Lafayette, Colo.; his mother-in-law, Jean Forsythe of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Brayden, Korbyn, Addylynn, Jakobe, C.J. and Austin; and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Lloyd and Dorothy Simmons and Evelyn and Virgil Gleason; two brother-in-laws, Ron Miller and Jim Forsythe; a granddaughter, Kaylynn Gleason; and his father-in-law, Dale Forsythe.
Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 1, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Reser Funeral Home in Warsaw, Mo.
