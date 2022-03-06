December 15, 1954-March 1, 2022
Randy John Voshell was born December 15, 1954 in Arlington, Iowa: the son of Raymond and Mildred (Fox) Voshell. He graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1973. Randy joined the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, and was honorably discharged. He was employed at United Beverage until his retirement. Randy enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and spending time with his friends.
Randy passed away on Monday, March 1, 2022, at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial at the age of 67. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rick Voshell and a sister-in-law, Lou Ann Voshell. Randy is survived by his brother, Scott Voshell of Waterloo, Iowa; a sister, Kris Voshell of Lakewood, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Wadena Community Presbyterian Church, 301 Mill St., Wadena, IA 52169 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.
Services: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Wadena Community Presbyterian Church at 12:00 pm.
Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps at the cemetery.
Burial at Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, Iowa
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
