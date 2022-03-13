October 31, 1965-March 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Randy James Kamp, 56, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 10, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born October 31, 1965, in Waterloo, the son of Lyle and Peggy Payne Kamp. He married Melanie Pietan in 1994 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and they later divorced.

Randy graduated for Waterloo East High School in 1984. In his early years he was employed at Eagle Tannery and Lofty’s. Most recently he was employed as a baker at HyVee. Randy enjoyed fishing, camping, playing Black Jack, baking and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include: his children, Jordan Kamp, Jakob Kamp, and Samantha Kamp all of Waterloo; his mother, Peggy of Waterloo and his brother, Ricky Kamp of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his father, Lyle Kamp.

Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Tuesday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Inurnment will take place at Garden of Memories at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

