Randy Hile

(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Randy Lee Hile, 55, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 13, at ManorCare Health Services following a battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born May 18, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Melvin and Lillian Sterner Hile.
Randy graduated from Central High School in 1981 and attended Hawkeye Community College. He was employed at Bossard North America Inc. in Cedar Falls prior to his illness.
Survived by: his mother of Waterloo; a brother, Scott Hile of Waterloo; an aunt, Iva Hall of Waterloo; and his cousins, Steve (Katrina) Grosse of Oklahoma, Debra Grosse of Des Moines, Sheri Davis of Waterloo, Julie Grosse of Cedar Falls, Michael (Heather) Hall of Dysart, Susan (Brian) Sayer of Waterloo, and Jan Grogan and Mark (Linda) Kuhn, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Preceded in death by: his father; paternal grandparents, Albert and Kathlyn Hile; maternal grandparents, George and Agnes Sterner; aunts, Charlotte Hile Grosse and Lois Sterner Kuhn; and a cousin, Gail O’Connor.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until services at the church.
Memorials: to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, 52242, or Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50702. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Randy liked the Chicago Cubs, John Wayne movies, trains, his red Ford Mustang and old Ford trucks.
