Randolph O. Dean

(1937-2019)
WATERLOO – Randolph Olando Dean, 82, of Waterloo, died at his home Tuesday, Sept. 10, of natural causes.
He was born April 22, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Ala., to John Scott Dean Sr. and Eula Beatrice Raine. He married Joyce Reed on Sept. 3, 1967, Waterloo.
Randolph was employed at John Deere for more than 37 years, retiring as a supervisor. He was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church for more than 60 years serving on many boards and committees and as a deacon.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Yvain (Mary) Jackson of Mobile, Ala., The Rev. Morris (Dinah) Anderson and Randolph Scott Dean, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Malinda Dean of Waterloo; six grandchildren; three brothers, Wilbur (Laura) Dean of Waterloo, Joseph (Doris) Dean of Dallas, Texas, and Roosevelt Dean of Mount Vernon, Ala.; two sisters, Virginia Singleton of Mobile and Julia Williams of Pensacola, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents, three brothers, Mack Smith, John S. Dean Jr. and Leo C. Dean Sr.; and three sisters, Beatrice Ingram, Irma Allen and Autherine Smith.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be at church an hour before services. Greer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
