Randi Marie Fritze, 31, of Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died suddenly Friday December 11, from injuries in an accident. Randi was born August 4, 1989 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Tim and Jodi (Thompson) Fritze. Randi is survived by a daughter Ivory 6, and two sons Junior 5, and Bradley 11, all of Minnesota. Her father Tim Fritze of Florida, and her mother Jodi (Shawn) McGrane of Iowa. Three brothers Alec, Kyle, and Kurtis all of Iowa. A sister Meranda of Kansas. Maternal grandparents Jerry (Joan-deceased) Thompson of Iowa, and Caroline (Mike) Johnston of Arkansas. Along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from various areas and states. There will be no services provided at this time.