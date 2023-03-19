Randall “Randy” Scott Stoneman
March 15, 2023
Randall “Randy” Scott Stoneman, 71, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, unexpectedly at his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
For the full obituary and to share a memory of Randy, please visit www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
