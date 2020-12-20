Randall “Randy” Joe Magee, 64, of Cedar Falls passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo due to complications of COVID-19. He was born September 21, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Ruth (Iverson) Magee. Randy graduated from West High School with the Class of 1974. He was married to Cathy Reichmann in 1975 and they later divorced. Randy married Sharon (Christensen) Webb on July 6, 1996 in Cedar Falls. He worked for John Deere for a few years, then attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology to get his CDL. Randy drove truck for Blue Line and, then, Bertch Cabinets of Waterloo where he was currently employed.