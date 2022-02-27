Randall Lee Albert, age 58, passed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House. US Cremation is attending to the family. Services are pending for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM—Visitation; 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn, Iowa.
