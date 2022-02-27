 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randall Lee Albert

  • 0

Randall Lee Albert, age 58, passed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House. US Cremation is attending to the family. Services are pending for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM—Visitation; 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News