(1953-2019)
ACKLEY — Randall Lee Roegner, 65, of Ackley, died Monday, April 1, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.
He was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Eldora, son of Kenneth and Henrietta (Bleeker) Roegner. He married Joyce Willems on June 25, 1976, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley.
Randy graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School in 1972 and then graduated from Ellsworth Community College in 1974. After college graduation, he worked for Brandt Construction in Ackley, then began his own construction company, Roegner Builders, before beginning his career as a rural mail carrier with the Ackley Post Office, retiring in 2008.
Randy was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, where he served the church as a council member.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Chad (Amanda) Roegner of Grundy Center and Cory (Laura) Roegner of Rolla, Mo.; grandchildren Abigail, Annaliese, Joseph, Emmelia, James, Benjamin, Briley and Brinley; and mother-in-law Thelma Willems.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and father-in-law, Robert Willems.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery, both in Ackley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Randy loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family. He enjoyed woodworking and building furniture. Randy enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, taking care of his yard and walking his dogs at Prairie Bridges Park. His true joy in life came from spending time with his family.
