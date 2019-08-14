(1961-2019)
DIKE — Randall Kent “Hubba” Ehmen, 58, of Dike, died Sunday, Aug. 11, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 7, 1961, in Grundy Center to Richard and Mary Ann (Siems) Ehmen. Randy met Pam Carpenter and together they welcomed a daughter, Krista. He then married Dawn Brubaker in August 1998. Randy brought his daughter, Krista, and Dawn brought her son, Evan, and together they welcomed their children Riley and Stevi into their new family.
He graduated from Dike High School in 1979. Randy began his career as a farmer at Kruger Farms. He worked there for 39 years until illness led to his retirement. As a young man Randy was involved in auto racing and won many trophies.
Survived by: his wife; his mother; four children, Evan Brubaker, Krista Zahner, Riley Ehmen and Stevi (Brandon) McDivitt; three grandchildren, Jaxson, Wesley and Jonathan; a brother, Rick (Karen) Ehmen; a sister, Shari (John) Hill; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Dike United Methodist Church, with a private burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Dike United Methodist Church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
Randy enjoyed his career as a farmer, it was his true passion in life. He loved vintage Westerns, John Deere tractors and Dale Earnhardt. Randy’s true joy in life came from spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.