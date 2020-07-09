Randal (Randy) L. Reicherts
(1954-2020)
Randal (Randy) Lee Reicherts, 65, a long-time resident of Honolulu, Hawaii, died on February 8, 2020 in Sacramento County, California of cancer.
Born on August 4, 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa, he was the son of Rosemary (Meier) and LuVerne Reicherts. Randy was a mechanic by trade - employed by Continental Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines - as well as a part-time handyman, and full-time jokester.
Survivors include: His mother, Rosemary of Waterloo; two daughters Cortney (Jeff) Dierks of Cedar Falls; Noelle of Los Angeles, Calif.; two sons, Shawn of Cedar Rapids, and Brad of Dubuque, nine grandchildren and four brothers, James (Kate) of Springfield, Mo., Mark (Martha) of Bettendorf, John (Kim) of Hickory Creek, Texas, and Pat (Patti) of Marine On St. Croix, Minn.; five sisters, Jeanne McGee of Robins, Janie (Marlyn) Hull of Waterloo, Judy (Greg) Kilgore of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Joan (Tim) Harringa of Denver and Jody (Troy) Groen of Burlington, many nieces and nephews, and a special friend L'Vonne Belland, of Fairchild, WI.
Preceded in death by: His father, LuVerne.
Memorial Services: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
